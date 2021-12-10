Meliá will open two new hotels in Cuba in 2022

The Meliá hotel chain announced the opening of two other properties in the Greater Antilles. After these inaugurations, the Spanish company will manage a total of 34 tourist facilities and more than 14 thousand rooms.

According to Maite Artieda Barrosa, Marketing Director of Meliá Cuba, the new spaces will be the Sol Caribe Beach in Varadero and a similar one in Sancti Spíritus. Both hotels will have the essential conditions for family enjoyment.

The commercial specialist said that the chain has also been dedicated to the renovation of rooms and furniture. The repairs have taken place during the inactive period of services, generated by the pandemic. Some of the centers that benefit from these arrangements are Sol Río de Lunas y Mares, located in Holguín, and Sol Cayo Santa María, intended for people over 16 years of age.

In addition, it was mentioned that several of the Meliá hotels in Cuba are beginning to specialize in the MICE segment (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, for its acronym in English). Among the great references dedicated to these activities in the country is the Meliá, the Paradisus Varadero Resort & Spa.

This last property received the recognition of Best Hotel in Cuba in the World MICE Awards only in December 2021. The facility is emblematic due to the availability of having both lounges and outdoor spaces, equipped with multiple amenities.

On the other hand, Gabriel Escarrer, executive director of Meliá, highlighted the safety and competitiveness of tourism in the Greater Antilles. Through the businessman, the company reiterated its commitment to continue business in the Caribbean nation.

The commercial relationship between the Spanish company, created in Palma de Mallorca, began 31 years ago. Meliá was the first foreign corporation to invest in Cuban tourism. Since then, the hotels under the entity’s logo on the Island have increased their prestige and the predilection of the public.