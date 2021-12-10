Mets interviews Clayton McCullough of LA Dodgers

The New York Mets have interviewed Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as part of their ongoing managerial search. This is expected to be your last interview of the first search round. to replace the Dominican Luis Rojas.

McCullough joins Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren as the second Japanese foreman Dave Roberts’ staff member to interview for the Mets vacancy:

The other four known candidates are former veteran captain Buck Showalter, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former Detroit Tigers / Los Angeles Angels coach Brad. Ausmus.

It may interest you: MLB Mets wants to take away the Bench Coach from the Astros and I already interview him for manager

At the moment, Showalter is seen as having a “great chance” of securing the job, but it looks like two more candidates will have a chance to sway Eppler and Cohen before anything is finalized.