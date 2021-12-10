Michelle Marie Colón showed off in the costume competition at Miss Universe | Fashion and beauty

More than an hour and a half we had to wait in Puerto Rico to see the Puerto Rican beauty who represents us in the Miss Universe 2021, Michelle Marie Colón, stand out with her typical costume in the framework of the preliminary competition of the contest that takes place In Israel.

THE SPOKESMAN brought you the preliminary and typical costume competition of Miss Universe, where you have been able to see the performance of Miss Universe Puerto Rico, just days before the final night.

Just started the first five minutes of the preliminary, the Puerto Rican stomped on the stage in which each of the contestants came out to present themselves to the Universe, saying their name and their country.

Andrea Meza, the host of the event and still universal queen, welcomed the audience and said that representing the contest in the midst of the pandemic was different and that she tried to take advantage of every moment. “Having this position inspires other women around the world and that is my favorite part of being Miss Universe,” she said.

“No matter who gets the crown, it will be in good hands,” said Meza and presented the jury of the contest.

In addition to the Puerto Rican Adamari López, the female panel of evaluators is completed by the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, Urvashi Rautela, Lori Harvey, Iris Mittenaere, Marian Rivera, Rema Sofer and Cheslie Kryst.

The preliminary continued with the parade of the contestants in swimsuits, wrapped in a soft cape printed in animal print.

The beauties paraded to the sound of a short presentation in which the hosts of the event shared professions, life stories, achievements and dreams of each one.

“Michelle is working on achieving her Bachelor of Science with a dual orientation in Biology and Pre-Medical. At only 21 years old, she maintains her balance thanks to meditation and the bomba, a traditional dance of her country,” said the presenter.

The afternoon continued with a segment on the presentation of the DNA of three of the participants who shared Italian ancestry, and the meeting between Miss Iraq and Miss Israel.

Also, shortly after 2:30 the parade began in evening dress.

In a beautiful lilac off-the-shoulder gown, Michelle Marie paraded in Israel while Andrea Meza referred to her saying: “Michelle founded an organization that inspires leadership among victims of abuse. Earlier this year she received an award of courage for her work. philanthropic”. The color of her dress is the one used to identify the fight against violence against women.

Then it was the turn of the typical costumes and the moment in which Michelle presented to the world her Protectora de Our Coasts dress, with which she sought to honor her African roots and promote recycling.

The dress, blue in color, is inspired by the coasts of the Island.

“It was really a choice of mine, since both of my passions are visiting the beach and seeing that community impact that we can have with our coasts and the environment. I wanted to bring that ecological message to Miss Universe, but combining it with my passion for the Puerto Rican bombshell ”, the beauty had said about her typical costume.

Throughout the piece, details made with completely recyclable material – plastic bags and bottles – were observed in keeping with the discussion that will take place in the 70th edition of the international competition. They also highlighted the colors orange, yellow and red, as well as the skirt used to dance bomba.

A curious data? The presenter pronounced “bamba” when mentioning our native music.

The final competition that will take place on Sunday at 8:00 pm and the Mexican queen, Andrea Meza will crown her successor.