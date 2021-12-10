Miguel Herrera demands the signing of a Liga MX finalist for Tigres UANL

Miguel Herrera plans the structure of the Tigres UANL squad for the following season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

The elimination of Tigres UANL at the hands of Club León in the semifinal of the 2021 Apertura Tournament forced Miguel Herrera to plan the structure of the squad for the following season in Liga MX.

The Mexican strategist has already been warned of the possible departures of various footballers such as Leo Fernández, Carlos Salcedo and Luis Quiñones, among some of the footballers where the rumors settled.

However the Louse It also has the presence of some of the footballers who left on loan from the feline institution in the previous transfer market and who could now serve as a bargaining chip with other clubs.

This is how a possible exchange between Tigres and Atlas FC began to take place for the services of Julián Quiñones, today a finalist with the Foxes in the 2021 League against the emerald entity, for the services of Jesús Angulo, defender in the squad that Diego Cocca trains.

Julián does not have the confidence of Miguel Herrera in Tigres UANL who had taught him the start as soon as he took the reins of the first team of the university entity at the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

At the moment, there is no specific offer, but rumors indicate that the agreement is close to being finalized for the start of the preseason for the start of Clausura 2022.