Mike McCarthy says Cowboys will beat Washington

Coach McCarthy stresses that he only says what others intend to do and should do

FRISCO, Texas – On your first day back to the office after a 10-day absence due to COVID-19, the Dallas Cowboys coach, Mike mccarthy, expressed confidence in his team ahead of Sunday’s game against him Washington Football Team.

“We’re going to win that game,” McCarthy said. “I have confidence in it.”

Mike McCarthy is confident his boys can handle Ron Rivera’s raunchy Washington. Getty

It wasn’t exactly Jimmy Johnson’s bold call to a local radio station before the 1993 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers when the Hall of Fame coach said, “We’ll win the game. You can make headlines.” . But it’s a sign that McCarthy believe in your team.

“What am I supposed to say?” McCarthy. “Yes, I hope to win every game I’ve ever competed in. That’s what sports are all about. That’s what sports are all about. NFL. Trust me, I understand how difficult it is. They are working hard. We are working hard. But, yeah, we are clearly planning to go to Washington and win the game. No doubt about it “.

The players of the Cowboys they had no problem with what McCarthy pointed out.

“M… yeah,” agreed quarterback Dak Prescott. “It doesn’t put us in a bad place. Obviously, if you’re preparing for this game, you’re a Dallas Cowboy; if you’re a fan, you expect them to come in and win each and every game, so I don’t think I said anything. different from what everyone in this building thinks. He just put it. Now we have to make sure we are accountable for our words. And I think that’s it, he’s a coach setting the tone for the week. “

The defensive tackle of WashingtonJonathan Allen is not impressed.

“The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes,” he attacked.

The promise of McCarthy to win, comes when his two runners Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, are somewhat touched.

Elliott has dealt with a right knee injury since October, and Pollard suffered a partially torn plantar fascia on his 58-yard touchdown play last week against the New Orleans Saints. Pollard has not practiced this week and believes that it will be decided until the last minute.

“They say once it rips, it actually heals better and you don’t feel it as much,” Pollard said. “So I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

Elliott will play, but he has gone six straight games without exceeding 51 rushing yards. They did an MRI last Friday which revealed the injury is healing and said the stiffness is decreasing. The Cowboys they have Corey Clement on the active roster and signed veteran Ito Smith to the practice team this week as insurance.

The Cowboys lead the NFC East with an 8-4 record, but Washington they have won four games in a row and these teams will meet twice over the next three weeks. During the team meeting Thursday, McCarthy showed a video on the history of the rivalry between the two franchises.

The Cowboys They have a 73-47-2 lead in the series, but lost both last season that were played without Prescott. In his career, Dak is 7-1 against Washington.

“We are really focused on self-improvement and winning,” McCarthy said. “We have to do whatever we have to do to win the game. But these guys are very responsible, the work ethic of our team; they are very responsible. We know what people think of us. We love it. We feel comfortable with who we are and where we are, but I’m excited about what’s in front of us. “

The Cowboys close out the season with four NFC games mixed with a Jan. 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals, who have the best record in the league.

“This is December football,” McCarthy said. “I mean, December football defines your season. You have to get there in December. There is no way we can get to where we want to go if we don’t take care of things. I like the fact that we are on a five-week stretch. Hopefully this stays in seven days. It would be nice. But I really like the way this is presented to us. “

McCarthy is 39-19 in December.

ESPN’s John Keim contributed to this report.



