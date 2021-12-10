Mike Tauchman signs with the Korean Hanwha Eagles

The former MLB outfielder, Mike Tauchman, signed with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization. Tauchman will receive a $ 300K signing-only bonus and $ 700K salary for a total guarantee of $ 1MM, that’s the maximum for first-year foreign players.

Tauchman, an outfield home run stealer, was selected by the Rockies in the 10th round of the 2013 draft. Though he often hit well in the minors, he struggled in his early taste of MLB action with Colorado:

During 2017 and 2018, Tauchman had 69 plate appearances in 52 games, hitting .153 / .265 / .203. Before the 2019 campaign, the New York Yankees They got it in an exchange that, a year later, looked like an outright robbery. Tauchman erupted that year and reached .277 / .361 / .504, producing a 128 wRC + and 2.6 fWAR.

Unfortunately, he was unable to continue that in 2020 as his line dropped to .242 / .342 / .305 in 43 games in the pandemic-shortened season. In early 2021, the Yankees sent Tauchman to the Giants, but the change of scenery didn’t help much. In 64 games for San Francisco, he hit .178 / .286 / .283 and was designated for assignment in late July.

By agreeing to travel abroad, the 31-year-old, 1.88-meter tall man has avoided the uncertainty of the ongoing lockdown while securing a higher salary than he would likely receive in North America.

If he can get back into a rut and have a season similar to 2019, there is a chance that he will be offered a contract to return to MLB, following a similar path to players like Eric Thames and Darin Ruf.