Minsa vaccination card | Covid 19 | Certificate | How to download it on WhatsApp | Applications | Peru | Smartphone | iPhone | Android | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

From December 10, public establishments such as shopping centers, restaurants, and the like, will request the vaccination card Covid-19 to all the people who decide to enter these places. In order that you can always show your certificate after having received the two doses, we teach you the trick so that you always have said document in WhatsApp .

Remember that you can also print the official vaccination card of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) so that you have it on hand. In case you have forgotten it at home, you have the opportunity to download it at WhatsApp . Use these steps.

LOOK: WhatsApp: how to download the statuses of your friends without them knowing

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE COVID-19 VACCINATION CARD ON WHATSAPP

It first it will be to enter Google Play .

. There you should download the official Minsa app to obtain the vaccination card .

. You can enter through these links in case you do not locate it quickly: Vaccination card ( Google play )

There you must place the document with which you registered your vaccine ( DNI , Passport or immigration card )

) Enter the number of your identity document

Now you must choose your date of birth and date of issuance of the document .

. At that time the Minsa Vaccination Card app will show you the option to “See QR code” .

. Click on the button and you will be shown an option to “See certificate”.

In this way you can save your certificate or vaccination card in Peru in PDF and send it to you by WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment, the entire vaccination certificate will be shown to you.

Scroll down and tap where it says “Print” .

. There you must choose “Save as PDF”

Now you must save your cell phone number .

. In that now open WhatsApp and look for your name .

. When you have opened the WhatsApp conversation, simply send yourself the PDF document of the vaccination card or certificate .

. That way every time you enter a public place, you must go to WhatsApp and show the downloaded vaccination card and that’s it.

It should be noted that these steps can help to lighten the pass to a public establishment. In case you cannot send yourself the vaccination card, you can create a group where the administrator is only you and thus save important information in WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.