MLB selection results Minor League Rule 5 Draft

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 8, the Rule 5 Draft in your section of Minor leagues. On this occasion, it could only be carried out on the MiLB side, since as a result of the player strike, all MLB transactions have been stopped. Here we share all the results of the selections in each round.

Round 1:

1. Orioles: Nolan Hoffman, RHP (Mariners)
2. Pirates: Zach Matson, LHP (Rockies)
3. Nationals: Andrew Young, 2B (D-backs)
4. Marlins: Charles Leblanc, SS (Giants)
5. Cubs: Conner Menez, LHP (Giants)
6. Rockies: Gabriel Rodriguez, LHP (Braves)
7. Tigers: Elvis Alvarado, RHP (Mariners)
8. Angels: Kenneth Rosenberg, LHP (Rays)
9. Mets: Alex Valverde, RHP (Rays)
10. Parents: Grant Gavin, RHP (Royals)
11. Guardians: Erik Sabrowski, LHP (Parents)
12. Phillies: Matt Seelinger, RHP (Giants)
13. Reds: Ronnie Dawson, OF (Astros)
14. Athletics: Gabriel Maciel, OF (Twins)
15. Braves: John Nogowski, 1B (Giants)
16. Mariners: Tanner Kirwer, OF (Blue Jays)
17. Cardinals: Ben Deluzio, OF (D-backs)
18. Blue Jays: Abdiel Mendoza, RHP (Rangers)
19. Red Sox: Austin Lambright, LHP (Royals)
20. Yankees: Steven Jennings, RHP (Pirates)
21. White Sox: Moises Castillo, SS (Cardinals)
22. Brewers: Caleb Boushley, RHP (Parents)
23. Astros: Ruben Garcia, RHP (Tigers)
24. Dodgers: Kekai Rios, C (Brewers)
25. Giants: Michael Gigliotti, OF (Rays)

Round 2

1. Orioles: Cole Uvila, RHP (Rangers)
2. Pirates: Nic Laio, RHP (Rangers)
3. Nationals: Curtis Taylor, RHP (Blue Jays)
4. Marlins: Robert Garcia, LHP (Royals)
5. Tigers: Nick Kuzia, RHP (Padres)
6. Mets: Carlos Ocampo, RHP (Cubs)
7. Guardians: Brett Daniels, RHP (Astros)
8. A’s: Vince Fernandez, OF (Giants)
9. Braves: Luis De Avila, RHP (Royals)
10. Mariners: Walking Cabrera, OF (Rockies)
11. Cardinals: Carlos Guarate, RHP (Padres)
12. Red Sox: Brian Keller, RHP (Yankees)
13. Yankees: Manny Ramirez, RHP (Astros)
14. Dodgers: Carson Fulmer, RHP (Reds)

Round 3

1. Pirates: Jacob Gonzalez, 3B (Giants)
2. Nationals: Matt Brill, RHP (D-backs)
3. Marlins: Cobie Vance, 2B (A’s)
4. Braves: Allan Winans, RHP (Mets)
5. Mariners: Tommy Wilson, RHP (Mets)
6. Cardinals: Jonah Davis, OF (Pirates)
7. Dodgers: Jon Duplantier, RHP (Giants)

Round 4

1. Nationals: Dakody Clemmer, RHP (Guardians)
2. Marlins: Laurbert Arias, RHP (Padres)
3. Braves: Tanner Andrews, RHP (Marlins)
4. Cardinals: Nelfri Contreras, LHP (Dodgers)

Round 5

1. Marlins: Carlos Santiago, SS (Dodgers)

With the Draft of Rule 5 of Minor Leagues (MiLB) ready, the only thing that remains is that the Major League Draft is carried out and everything indicates that this would be carried out once a new agreement is signed between the MLB and MLBPA in the face of the Season 2022.

