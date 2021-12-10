MLB selection results Minor League Rule 5 Draft

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 8, the Rule 5 Draft in your section of Minor leagues. On this occasion, it could only be carried out on the MiLB side, since as a result of the player strike, all MLB transactions have been stopped. Here we share all the results of the selections in each round.

Round 1:

1. Orioles: Nolan Hoffman, RHP (Mariners)

2. Pirates: Zach Matson, LHP (Rockies)

3. Nationals: Andrew Young, 2B (D-backs)

4. Marlins: Charles Leblanc, SS (Giants)

5. Cubs: Conner Menez, LHP (Giants)

6. Rockies: Gabriel Rodriguez, LHP (Braves)

7. Tigers: Elvis Alvarado, RHP (Mariners)

8. Angels: Kenneth Rosenberg, LHP (Rays)

9. Mets: Alex Valverde, RHP (Rays)

10. Parents: Grant Gavin, RHP (Royals)

11. Guardians: Erik Sabrowski, LHP (Parents)

12. Phillies: Matt Seelinger, RHP (Giants)

13. Reds: Ronnie Dawson, OF (Astros)

14. Athletics: Gabriel Maciel, OF (Twins)

15. Braves: John Nogowski, 1B (Giants)

16. Mariners: Tanner Kirwer, OF (Blue Jays)

17. Cardinals: Ben Deluzio, OF (D-backs)

18. Blue Jays: Abdiel Mendoza, RHP (Rangers)

19. Red Sox: Austin Lambright, LHP (Royals)

20. Yankees: Steven Jennings, RHP (Pirates)

21. White Sox: Moises Castillo, SS (Cardinals)

22. Brewers: Caleb Boushley, RHP (Parents)

23. Astros: Ruben Garcia, RHP (Tigers)

24. Dodgers: Kekai Rios, C (Brewers)

25. Giants: Michael Gigliotti, OF (Rays)

Round 2

1. Orioles: Cole Uvila, RHP (Rangers)

2. Pirates: Nic Laio, RHP (Rangers)

3. Nationals: Curtis Taylor, RHP (Blue Jays)

4. Marlins: Robert Garcia, LHP (Royals)

5. Tigers: Nick Kuzia, RHP (Padres)

6. Mets: Carlos Ocampo, RHP (Cubs)

7. Guardians: Brett Daniels, RHP (Astros)

8. A’s: Vince Fernandez, OF (Giants)

9. Braves: Luis De Avila, RHP (Royals)

10. Mariners: Walking Cabrera, OF (Rockies)

11. Cardinals: Carlos Guarate, RHP (Padres)

12. Red Sox: Brian Keller, RHP (Yankees)

13. Yankees: Manny Ramirez, RHP (Astros)

14. Dodgers: Carson Fulmer, RHP (Reds)

Round 3

1. Pirates: Jacob Gonzalez, 3B (Giants)

2. Nationals: Matt Brill, RHP (D-backs)

3. Marlins: Cobie Vance, 2B (A’s)

4. Braves: Allan Winans, RHP (Mets)

5. Mariners: Tommy Wilson, RHP (Mets)

6. Cardinals: Jonah Davis, OF (Pirates)

7. Dodgers: Jon Duplantier, RHP (Giants)

Round 4

1. Nationals: Dakody Clemmer, RHP (Guardians)

2. Marlins: Laurbert Arias, RHP (Padres)

3. Braves: Tanner Andrews, RHP (Marlins)

4. Cardinals: Nelfri Contreras, LHP (Dodgers)

Round 5

1. Marlins: Carlos Santiago, SS (Dodgers)

With the Draft of Rule 5 of Minor Leagues (MiLB) ready, the only thing that remains is that the Major League Draft is carried out and everything indicates that this would be carried out once a new agreement is signed between the MLB and MLBPA in the face of the Season 2022.