Morals and rebellion in 1900 New York: Edith Wharton, the bourgeois who unmasked her class

Edith Wharton in 1907 (Photo: Wikipedia)

In 1913 a cartoon appeared with the title of a very popular New York phrase: Keeping up with the Joneses. It is the story of the McGinis, a family that tried to look richer than it was to keep up with their neighbors, the Joneses, who multiplied their fortune in the real estate market, who never entered the scene, never appeared, only their names, were ghost characters that marked the social north. The last cartoon strip of Arthur “Pop” Momand, its creator, was published in 1940 in The New York World. A parody of the New York bourgeoisie that, even if it wanted to, even if it tried, even if it pretended, it would never surpass the wealth, opulence and extravagance of its neighbors. The Joneses existed, of course they did; they were well known in New York at the time. His daughter, the elegant girl with the shrewd eyes who strolled down Fifth Avenue hand in hand with her father, became a famous writer. His name was Edith wharton.

This year the publishing house Mil Botellas, with a translation of Mariángel Mauri, published a book titled Three stories. Indeed, they are three stories by the author born in 1862 that were published a century ago in different volumes. The three stories function as a deep tasting of the enormous literary production that Wharton built in its 75 years of life; are three postcards that amalgamate his narrative style, his sensitive gaze on social mandates, his acute criticism of the customs of the time and the need to draw with literature a flame of concern in the reader, as if literature were not about an ambitious escape, but rather a modest observation of the dynamic world around us. They are three stories told in the third person that focus on love, in the first room – romance, passion, coexistence – but the real tension is between what society expects from the characters and what the characters really want.

The first story, entitled “The other two”, is from the book The descent of man 1904. Waythorn has just married Alice, a “woman with a past” – a daughter and two previous marriages – in a “society that has not yet adjusted to the consequences of divorce.” One day, circumstances lead him to work with his wife’s second husband. They do not name the subject because of the discomfort but they get along well, there is mutual respect, it is not as serious as I imagined. Simultaneously, the first husband of his wife and father of the girl sells his company and moves to a boarding house in New York to be close to his daughter. Every so often he crosses paths with Waythorn: there is respect, even naivety. Jealousy appears – he wonders “if it was not better to own a third of a wife who knew how to make a man happy, rather than a whole wife, deprived of the opportunity to cultivate that art” – but it dissipates. Is social peace possible between archetypal enemies?

“Three stories” (Thousand Bottles) by Edith Wharton

“Atrophy” is the second. It was published in 1930 in the book Certain people. Nora Frenway is the protagonist, a woman who “had led such a neat, conventional life indoors, in a world where exterior conventions falter, that no one had ever found out that she had a lover.” The ambivalent landscape of the time described by Wharton is interesting: “When you opened the newspaper in the morning you learned about delinquent girls, divorces from movie stars, robberies at dances, murders and suicides, people who eloped with their lovers and all a tangle of disjointed and disjointed urges and appetites; then you would look back on your own daily life to confirm that you were so cornered and confined, and besieged by the watchful eyes of your family, scrupulous friends, by all kinds of ingrained norms ”. She finds out that her lover is dying and in a rebellious rapture she travels to give him the last kiss.

“I feel very lonely without children,” Alice Lethbury tells her husband. The story, the last one, is called “Jane’s Mission.” Wharton describes with profound intelligence a disparate marriage: the woman “it was stupid, limited, inflexible ”, while the man“ remained imperturbable ”at“ the banquet of reason ”. She was passionate, he was intelligent, but in that calm coexistence, Alice feels the urge to adopt a baby who was abandoned in the hospital. Her husband, who used to have everything under control, realizes that, “underestimating his wife’s needs, he had until then believed that he had more than met them.” They will finally adopt Jane and that girl, as she grows up, will be a stranger, a kind of exotic insect that they analyze with more distrust than fascination. Over time the marriage will mutate, it will become more and more distant, but it will be united after the arrival of Wilsnaley Budd, an exaggeratedly cordial boy who asks Jane to marry him.

Edith Wharton in 1890 (Photo: Wikipedia)

On the island of Manhattan, New York, meters from Madison Square, lived the marriage of George Frederic Jones and Lucretia Stevens Rhinelanderat 14 23rd Street. A red brick building, a huge door, first level. Edith was the third daughter, the youngest —Frederic is sixteen years old and Henry twelve—, she was born on January 24, 1862. The family was large: uncles and cousins ​​who bought mansions and remodeled them to different European fashions. When the Civil War ended, several embarked to the old continent. Between 1866 and 1872 they visited France, Italy, Germany and Spain. For a girl her age, these trips are fascinations that showed her a huge, unfathomable world. He learned to speak different languages ​​but also suffered from typhoid fever in the German Black Forest. The gigantic library and the governesses who educated it opened a forbidden door for her: social criticism.

The first thing was poetry but at eleven he wrote his first novel. Her first job was the translation of a poem by Heinrich Karl Brugsch at the age of fifteen that she could not sign with her name because her parents argued that it was not something that a girl on her social scale should do. Two years later he published a poem also under a pseudonym in the New York World and he continued on the winding path of literature. In the 2008 biography he wrote Hermione leeHe says that his mother took all the novels out of him, that he could only read them if he got married. It also says that she accepted the deal, that she obeyed the order. He was 23 when he married Edward “Teddy” Wharton, twelve years older, from whom he took his last name. They had a lavish party at the Trinity Chapel Complex in Manhattan. Attended the entire high society New Yorker. A hinge in his fledgling career was The decoration of the houses, a design manual that he wrote with the architect Ogden Codman at 25. After that, yes, the novel was launched, into stories, into fiction and little by little it was breaking the family wall.

Maybe your great novel is The Age of Innocence. Published in 1920 after eleven books that drew a growing line of popularity, it appeared in a four-part series in the magazine. Pictorial Review. When released by Appleton & Company in book form, Wharton became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction by earning the title of America’s First Lady of Letters. The story takes place decades ago, in the bosom of the upper class of New York, in the Golden Age, between romance and social criticism. It was taken to the movies three times; the last, in 1993, with the direction of Martin Scorsese and the performances of Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder, is part of the sentimental education of an entire generation and the rediscovery of Edith wharton like an exquisite author who earned another nickname: they called her the Henry James woman.

Edith Wharton in 1889 (Photo: Wikipedia)

The literary proposal of Edith wharton it may seem sociological. It is not just about describing the New York bourgeoisie, its opulences, its customs, its luxurious and at the same time oppressive way of life. There is a critique in your literature that goes around the object of study a few times in order not to present it in evil terms. Wharton dwells on stereotypes, doesn’t shirk them. It describes “the primitive woman” who has motherhood as a “supreme function” but transcends the easy discussion to understand their behaviors and enter into human contradictions. He understands that these types of questions are linked to the “triumph of tradition over experience.” Meanwhile, his objective and that of his characters – and that of his readers – is “to rip that suffocating cobweb of common places”.

He traveled to Europe so much that he ended up staying. His last year of life was 1937. He was in the house of Ogden codman, his friend, with whom he wrote that old decorating book – not so old because he was working on a reissue at the time – surrounded by trees, in rural France, when he felt a strong pain in his chest. She fell to the ground and there she remained, lying on the grass, staring at the clear sky, until she vanished. completely. Two months later, on August 11, a stroke led to her death. A lot of water ran under the bridge but, still, Edith wharton keep finding new readers. His intelligent and sensitive gaze of the strange world that always pretends to be natural and unchangeable never seems to rust. The house in which he lived no longer has the reddish hue of then. The Street View shows a light beige, almost cream building; on the first floor a sign announcing your rental. There is a Starbucks on the ground floor.

