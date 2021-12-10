More than 8 tons of gold in Cuban deposit

After studying 144 hectares in an area located 30 kilometers from the city of Guáimaro, in the province of Camagüey, “three gold-bearing mineral bodies were detected where they contain about 8 tons of gold, gold metal,” explained Enrique Piñero Pérez, chief of the Oro Jacinto Project.

“The appearance in this area, of gold, of this gold accumulation, is going to generate great interests for Cuba, because it is of great importance and because you are creating a new item.” This was sustained by the researcher, who supports the idea that from this moment on, Guáimaro becomes a mining municipality.

By installing a plant, they can generate about 300 jobs for workers in the area. Likewise, improvements in habitable infrastructure would be reported, in sectors such as transportation, explained the manager.

It is the most investigated gold project in Cuba, and feasibility studies for gold extraction will now be carried out. In other words, check if it will be profitable to invest in gold. One hundred percent of the project financing will be supported by the state budget and funds from the Bolivarian Alternative for the Americas, ALBA.

“It is a noble mineral, where there are practically no cyanicides. There are no elements that can pollute, it is friendly to the environment, it manifests itself as native gold. And it is fundamentally associated with quartz, which is a non-metallic element that does not cause problems for its possible exploitation “, says Maricela Figueredo Frías, general director of the Research Center for the Mining and Metallurgical Industry.

According to specialized pages such as goldprice, the price of gold in the world market is now US $ 57311.9 dollars per kilogram.

So the price of a ton of gold would be US $ 57311900.00 (57 million 310 thousand 900 dollars).

