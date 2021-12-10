More than 800,000 people bought shares in Nubank’s initial public offering

Today at 9:30 am David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and the team Nubank they rang the bell that announced their entry to Nasdaq. The Brazilian neobank raised US $ 2.6 billion in a US initial public offering (IPO) and got more than 800,000 people to buy shares in this official transaction.

The region’s largest fintech company sold 289 million shares Wednesday for $ 9 each after offering them for $ 8 to $ 9.

Despite its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, the directors of Wildebeest , as it is known in Colombia and Mexico, stated that it will take some time to open the action to the secondary market, this while they adapt to the conditions of the NYSE.

Regarding the operation, international media reported that the multinational Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought 10% of the shares of the offering. The neobank’s other backer, Warren Buffett, is also presumed to have acquired a stake during the IPO.

At the IPO price, Nubank has a market value of $ 41 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Taking into account employee stock options and For restricted stock units, the company has a fully diluted value of $ 44 billion.