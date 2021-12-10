Carmen Salinas. (Photo by Hector Vivas / Jam Media / LatinContent via Getty Images)

María Eugenia Placencia, daughter of Carmen Salinas gave a message when leaving the hospital where she had been hospitalized for more than three weeks victim of a stroke, the actress died this Thursday night, despite the fact that according to her daughter, he had shown some symptoms of improvement such as opening his eyes.

“My mother had reactions, I thought I was going to get ahead and we were hoping for a miracle “María Eugenia explained to the media gathered there that her mother’s best teaching was respect, a principle that she applied throughout her life and in any field. She also commented that the body of her mother will be cremated to place her ashes next to those of her son Pedro Plascencia.

“He will be resting with my brother, as he always wanted”.

She thanked the media for the respect and affection towards her mother and all the years in which the actress was recognized and admired by them. “My mother could no longer continue, she is resting,” and she thanked those who were always aware of her health as colleagues in the artistic environment and her public.

When asked about what Carmen Salinas thought about death, her daughter assured that she never spoke much about it because she liked life a lot; “She wanted to stay alive for her grandchildren, for her audience, for her colleagues, for her work”He also highlighted that his mother enjoyed her work until the last moment she was in front of the cameras.

She ended with a recognition of her mother’s career, which was what motivated her every day.

