“My son is 5 months old!”

Since she became a mother almost half a year ago, Francisca’s daily life has revolved around her son Gennaro, who was recently live in the Despierta América studio for the first time. The arrival of the baby has not only completely changed her routine but has also transformed her way of seeing the world and her priorities in life.

According to an article published by People in Spanish, this Tuesday, the charismatic Dominican host made, for a few seconds, many viewers’ hearts beat faster than usual when speaking during the live broadcast of Despierta América (Univision) , just before the commercial break, to communicate “something very important” that had been saved all this time to share.

“Hey, before we go to the break, I want to tell you something very important that I kept all this time to tell you,” announced the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 to the surprise of everyone, including her co-workers who were in that moment with her and they did not take long to react spontaneously to her words.