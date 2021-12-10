Neurotechnology and the importance of regulating an intervention of human brains without consent

Tangled cables in a silhouette of the human head

The businessman Elon Musk, from his company Neuralink, will begin to implant brain chips in humans in 2022. Thus, this company specialized in what is called neurotechnology, which works on the development of brain-computer interfaces (Brain-Machine Interfaces or BMI) will use microchips to treat neurological disorder diseases or spinal cord injuries.

Along this path, the Chilean government took one more step in the discussion of a bill that seeks to regulate, precisely, the use of neurotechnologies, such as those of Neuralink.

The Senate of that country unanimously approved a norm (which must be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies) that seeks to prevent brains from being intervened without consent to protect them from the advances of neuroscience and artificial intelligence (AI).

In September of this year, Chile became the first country in the world to include neuro-rights in its Constitution.

While these technologies can help treat diseases such as Parkinson’s or depression, the Senate spoke of the possibility of undermining, for example, people’s free thinking. They are new rights, or neuro-rights.

To better understand the case of Chile, it is important to know that there is a “legislative ecosystem” that is made up of three legal initiatives. The first is a constitutional reform that creates neuro-rights and establishes them as a human right. It is already approved by the Senate and the House. It is the law of the Republic of Chile.

The second is the law that regulates direct neurotechnologies, that is, machines, chips, devices that can directly intervene in the brain by “reading” what the person is thinking or if they are “writing” ideas or stories in their mind. This law was approved by the Senate Chamber this week and must now be seen by the Chamber of Deputies.

And there is a third law that regulates indirect technologies or digital platforms. When entering Google, Instagram or Facebook for example, they constantly receive data about people’s habits, tastes and preferences. It seeks to have some control over all that information. The law was approved by the Future Challenges Commission and passed to the Chamber, where it decided that it should return to the original commission, for minor objections.

“The ability to collect data on electrical activity in the brain is not a new technology. But now the thing changes because of the ability we have to interpret that data. That is what a regulation requires, in terms of “reading thoughts,” says Pedro Bek, researcher at CONICET (the main body dedicated to the promotion of Science and Technology in Argentina) and director of research at the Foundation. Ineco (non-profit organization dedicated to researching the human brain).

Just as there are these clocks that measure heart rate and many other physiological parameters, there are also headbands that make electroencephalography, which are supposed to be designed to measure sleep patterns, to extract information from there. What happens is that this information is also held by the company that sells the product, because it has the app that comes with those bands. So that data could be used for many aspects.

Likewise, Bek explains that with neuro-rights another problem arises: inequity. “People who have access to these technologies will be able to use them, while those who do not have access, will not. And that is also a problem when it comes to brain faculties in education ”, he concludes. makes them homemade, and it is assumed that they increase or can enhance certain activities. There is quite a bit of debate. They could be honed to increase certain cognitive skills. If each person can buy one of these and use it as they want, there is a risk of using something that, not necessarily, is tested or certified, ”says the expert.

