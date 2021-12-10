New episode in the case of sexual assault of Cristiano Ronaldo

Years pass and the alleged sexual assault of Cristiano Ronaldo About the ex-model, Kathryn Mayorga continues to generate noise. The judicial process against the current player of Manchester United It is almost closed after the economic agreement reached by the parties, but the Portuguese would be doing everything possible so that several details do not come to light.

It was in 2017 that the newspaper Der sppiegel detailed the alleged assault sexual assault of Cristiano Ronaldo Kathryn Mayorga. The incident, according to the information disclosed, would have occurred at the Palms Casino hotel in Las Vegas (United States) in 2009. The case generated an immense scandal at the time.

After transcending to the judicial level, the parties managed to reach an economic agreement to withdraw all the complaints. The legal team of the Portuguese soccer player made an immense effort to achieve the dismissal of the case, which they achieved in October this year.

Cristiano locks the data leak

Pending the confirmation of the president of the federal court to definitively close the case, The New York Times You have requested the trial documents. As reported by the newspaper The Athletic, the American media thinks about taking advantage of the freedom of the press to access the details of the litigation and make them public. Cristiano Ronaldo, through your legal team, you would be doing everything you can to prevent it.

“Las Vegas police have a legal obligation to release documents that are public under the Nevada Public Records Act, as the police have recognized in this case. We will challenge this inappropriate attempt to interfere with the public’s right to view government documents.“said a spokesman for the newspaper interested in the data according to the aforementioned medium.