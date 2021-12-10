New York: A Man Set Fire to Towering Christmas Tree in Front of Fox News | “A malicious attack”

Craig Tamanaha, 49 years old, he was arrested this wednesday in new york accused of setting fire to an imposing Christmas tree, 15 meters high, located at the entrance of the offices from Fox News in Manhattan.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department told NBC News that Tamanaha -who lives on the street- now faces a series of charges including arson, burglary and property crime. At the moment, it was not known if he had a defense attorney.

According to the authorities’ report, on Tuesday night, around 12:15, Fox News security members saw a man climbing the Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building, headquarters of the American news media Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, located on Sixth Avenue, between 47th and 48th streets, in Midtown Manhattan.

Minutes later, the decorated tree it was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters who responded to the incident and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, after attending the emergency call, NYPD officers spotted a man fleeing the scene and detained him. The suspect reportedly had a lighter, but it was unclear if he used any fuel.

The remaining footage of the incident showed that the fire charred most of the Christmas tree, which was adorned with red, white and blue motifs and crowned with a red star. The flames also damaged three other nearby trees decorated with Christmas lights.

“Malicious attack”

After the incident, the executive director of Fox News Media, Suzanne Scott, issued a statement in which she assured that the “Christmas tree, totally American (because of the colors used for the decoration), caught fire in a malicious attack.”

He also assured that Fox News -the media that supported Donald Trump during his presidency- “would not let this deliberate and blatant act of cowardice dissuade us,” adding that “work was underway to rebuild and install a new tree, as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark time like this. “