New York: Attorney General abandons gubernatorial campaign

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York state attorney general has resigned her candidacy for governor and is running for reelection in her current position instead.

Letitia James announced Thursday that she wants to “finish the job” pending as attorney general as several investigations are ongoing.

James, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for governor in October, two months after the investigation she led into sexual harassment led to the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. She was shaping up to be a tough contender for the current governor, Kathy Hochul, for the Democratic nomination amid a long list of candidates.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my role as attorney general,” James said in a statement.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to finish the job New Yorkers chose me to do. “

James, 62, is the first woman to be elected as New York State attorney general and the first black person to hold the position.

She concluded her campaign for governor the same day she was reportedly trying to get President Donald Trump to go to an affidavit in an investigation into her businesses. An official source who asked to remain anonymous, not being authorized to discuss the matter with the press, told The Associated Press that James’ office has requested that Trump offer his testimony on January 7.

James’ office declined to comment on the Trump case, but has been investigating for more than two years whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax authorities about the value of its assets.

On Thursday morning, James’ office canceled a planned event on Long Island.

Since he became attorney general in 2019, James’ office has filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration on immigration, environmental and other issues. James also filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association accusing its leadership of embezzlement and has successfully forced drug companies to pay millions of dollars in compensation for damages caused by opioids.

James’ decision to run for governor shortly after the Cuomo probe has led to allegations that the inquiry was politically motivated, a charge James has rejected.