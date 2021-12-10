New York Mayor calls for mandatory vaccination for private sector employees

Related news

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced this Monday that all private sector workers should be vaccinated, a measure that the president has described as “preventive” to stop the new wave of Covid infections and the transmission of the new omicron variant of the virus.

The measure, which will come into force on December 27, becomes the first president to prescribe vaccination as mandatory in the country. “Ómicron is here, and it seems that it is very transmittable,” he said in an interview on the television network. MSNBC. Likewise, De Blasio has admitted that it is a complicated time, since winter usually accelerates the transmission of Covid by making more indoor life because of the cold.

The New York city has already established mandatory vaccination for public workers, shows and gyms. Almost 90% of adults have at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

However, the mayor of the Big Apple believes that efforts must go further to face a new wave of infections that include the Delta variant, the omicron and the arrival of winter. Although some private companies have requested that their employees have the complete vaccination schedule, others have not, a reason that has led De Blasio to implement mandatory vaccination.

US will allow travel from South Africa

The US government’s chief epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he expects the US to review its travel restrictions from South Africa and other African countries within “a reasonable period of time.”

The travel ban imposed by Washington a week ago has been harshly criticized, even by the World Health Organization (WHO), for “penalizing” those countries after detecting the new variant of Covid-19, omicron.

Fauci recognized in an interview with the chain CNN that this measure was taken to “buy time” at a time when little details of the variant were known. “Hopefully, we will be able to lift this travel ban in a reasonable period of time,” the epidemiologist added.

Since these restrictions came into effect, omicron infections have been reported in the United States in at least five states in the country. Washington’s ban affects travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia. Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique and Malawi. Fauci pointed out that the US authorities are analyzing the evolution of this variant “very carefully every day” and reiterated that it is still too early to determine its degree of aggressiveness.

In the United States, the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 788,000 deaths, almost 60% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule and 22% have also already received the booster dose of the available serums.

