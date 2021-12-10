New York prosecutor wants to question Donald Trump for fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James, intends to interrogate former President Donald Trump under oath in a fraud case, according to the New York Times newspaper today, which cites two sources familiar with the case.

The interrogation, which may lead to a complaint against Trump if James finds indications of wrongdoing, it would take place on 7 January, as part of a civil investigation into his business practices, and the case is unrelated to another investigation opened by the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who will step down at the end of December.

<br />

The prosecutor’s efforts coincide with an investigation by Vance to determine whether the former president or his organization ‘Trump Organization’ is involved in fraud activities, by sending false appraisals of your properties to potential lenders. The offices of both prosecutors, working together, try to elucidate if Trump inflated the value of his properties to ensure it got funding.

According to the newspaper, the ex-president’s lawyers could request before a judge that your client not appear arguing that his testimony could be used unfairly against him in the criminal investigation, which would violate your constitutional right not to incriminate yourself.

Furthermore, they could also argue that Trump’s summons to appear is for political purposes, as James has publicly announced that will attend the elections Governor of New York, to be held next year.

In October, Trump already appeared in relation to a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claimed that They were attacked by the bodyguards of the former president outside the Trump Tower in New York in 2015.