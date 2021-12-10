New York requires masks in closed public places that do not meet a vaccination requirement | Univision 41 New York WXTV

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New York will require the use of masks in all closed public places, unless businesses or venues enforce a vaccination requirement.
The mandate, which applies to both clients and staff, will run from December 13 to January 15, and then the state will assess the situation, Hochul said.
The governor noted that the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on the state’s seven-day weekly case rate, as well as increased hospitalizations.
“As Governor, my top two priorities are protecting the health of New Yorkers and protecting the health of our economy,” said Hochul,
“The temporary measures that I am taking today will help to achieve this during the holiday season,” he added.
Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii.
Increase in covid-19 cases puts several hospitals “on hiatus”
Thirty-two hospitals in upstate New York had to suspend performing elective nonessential surgeries as of Thursday under an emergency order from Governor Kathy Hochul.
The previously announced order is designed to increase capacity in hospitals as they go up covid-19 cases. The order applies to hospitals that have less than 10% available bed capacity.
“This is what keeps me awake,” Hochul said in a briefing. “We continue to see an increase in hospitalizations.”
He said the state will re-evaluate the breaks on January 15.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said that despite concerns about the omicron variant, the increase in hospitalizations and cases reflects the spread of the delta variant.
There are now 20 confirmed cases of the new omicron variant in the state, 13 of them in New York City, three in Suffolk County, two in Oneida County, one in Westchester County, and one in Westchester County. Broome, Hochul said.
“We expect these numbers to continue to rise, and right now, we are prepared to say that what we have is community spread,” Hochul said. “It does not come from people who have traveled.”
As cases increase, several counties have begun requiring the use of a mask.
In downtown New York, Oneida County authorities announced that starting Monday they will require the use of masks in closed public places and that temperature controls be carried out in social gatherings that take place outside private residences, although there will be an opt-out if proof of vaccination is required to enter.