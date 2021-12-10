New York-traded Chinese stocks lose $ 1 trillion

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks firms listed in the US but exposed to China, plunged 9.1% after Didi announced its withdrawal from the New York Stock Exchange.

A brutal hello seller of Chinese stocks traded in the United States has erased more than US $ 1 trillion (trillion) of market capitalization since February, and it shows no signs of relief as regulators on both sides continue to pressure companies.

The selloff took place amid a general slide, with tech taking the brunt, adding to what has been a historically bad period for US-registered Chinese stocks.

A relentless wave of regulations by Beijing and Washington it has resulted in eight non-consecutive sessions with a decline of at least 5%. To put it in perspective, the S&P 500 Index has only had five similar declines over the past decade.

Losing streak

Didi’s announcement marks a surprising change in the company’s outlook after it raised $ 4.4 billion in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares in late June, and adds even more uncertainty to projections from other Chinese firms that They are listed in the US. Didi’s share fell 23% to its lowest level on Friday, extending the rideshare giant’s downfall to more than 50% below the $ 14 registered at the time of the IPO.

“This represents continued progress toward the requested deregistration of Chinese companies on US exchanges,” wrote Jaret Seiberg, analyst at Cowen & Co. Chinese companies are listed in the US at the cost of not being able to inspect their audits. “

The decline in these stocks has knocked investors out of the depths of the 2020 sell-off toward the highs seen in February. In the more than nine months since peak, the 95 members of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China have lost more than $ 1.1 trillion in combined value. Leading the fall is Alibaba, which has seen its market capitalization drop by around $ 430 billion, or close to 60%.

