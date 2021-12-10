New Zealand to ban youth tobacco for life

The New Zealand government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco use: a lifetime ban for people 14 and under.

Under the new law announced by the government on Thursday, due to be passed next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes will rise progressively every year.

In theory, that means 65 years after the law goes into effect, people could still buy them, but only if they prove to be at least 80 years old.

In practice, the authorities are confident that consumption has waned decades earlier. The plan is for fewer than 5% of New Zealanders to be smokers by 2025.

Other parts of the plan include allowing only the sale of tobacco products with very low levels of nicotine and reducing the number of stores that can sell them. Changes would be made gradually to give retailers time to adjust.

As the minimum age to buy cigarettes in New Zealand is 18 now, the lifetime youth veto would have no impact in the early years.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr Ayesha Verrall, New Zealand’s Associate Minister for Health who leads the scheme, said her work at a Wellington public hospital included telling several smokers that they had developed cancer.

“Every day you find people who suffer the misery caused by tobacco”Verrall said. “The most horrible ways to die. Running out of breath, due to tobacco ”.

The smoking rate has been declining in New Zealand for years. Now only 11% of adults smoke, and 9% do it every day. The daily rate among indigenous Maori is still much higher, at 22%. According to the government plan, a task force would be created to help reduce smoking among Maori.

In recent years, tax increases have already been applied to cigarettes, and some wonder why they don’t go higher.

“We don’t think the tax increases are going to have more of an impact,” Verrall said. “Quitting is very difficult, and we believe that if we do that, we will be punishing people addicted to cigarettes even more.”

Furthermore, he noted, those measures tend to put a greater burden on people with lower incomes, who are more likely to smoke.

The new law would not affect electronic cigarettes. The sale of these products is already limited to people over 18 years of age and their consumption is prohibited in schools.