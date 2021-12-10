Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and restores them with China | International

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada in an appearance before the official press on November 19. STR (AFP)

China and Nicaragua have reestablished formal diplomatic relations on Friday, after Managua broke those it had with Taipei hours earlier. The decision, amid increasing tension between the two sides of the Formosa Strait, leaves Taiwan with only fourteen diplomatic allies in the world and increases pressure from Beijing on the self-governing island that it considers an inalienable part of its territory.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that the reestablishment of relations was formalized in a ceremony in the Chinese city of Tianjin, after a series of meetings with a Nicaraguan delegation that included the Minister of Finance of the Central American country and two of Daniel Ortega’s children. The agreement is signed by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Laureano Ortega Murillo.

In it, Nicaragua assumes Beijing’s position on the government of Taipei and declares that that of the People’s Republic of China is “the only legitimate government that represents all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

“It is the correct decision, which conforms to the general trend and popular aspirations,” said the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

The change in Nicaraguan diplomatic alliance represents a severe blow to Taiwan, which may lose yet another ally in Central America if the president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, keeps her promise to break relations with the island in order to establish them with Beijing.

Since the end of the tacit diplomatic truce between China and Taiwan after the electoral defeat of the Kuomintang and the arrival in 2016 to power on the island of President Tsai Ing Wen, from positions far from those of Beijing, snatching diplomatic allies from Taipei has become It is a tool that Beijing uses with some regularity when relations between the two governments are particularly strained.

Nicaragua is the eighth country to leave Taiwan for China in five years, after Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tomé and Príncipe, Panama, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati. This leaves the Tsai government with only fourteen countries with which it maintains formal diplomatic relations, mainly concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The last time there was a change in diplomatic alliances – the Solomon Islands and Kiribati joined the countries that recognize Beijing in September 2019 – Taiwan was preparing to hold a presidential election in which Tsai, hated by Beijing, he won by a large majority.

This time, Nicaragua’s announcement comes when Beijing sees with alarm a deepening of informal relations between Taipei and western countries, especially the United States.

Although his officials immediately went out of their way to ensure that there was no change of position, President Joe Biden even indicated in October that he would defend Taiwan if this territory were attacked by China, which has never renounced the use of force to achieve unification. The island is among the governments invited to participate in the summit on democracy that is being held this weekend in Washington, something that has caused a deep malaise in the corridors of power in Beijing. China, which is pressing on Taipei through military exercises in nearby waters and flights over Taiwanese air defense space, has called the US gesture a “mistake.”

In addition, Beijing has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania and, according to the government in Vilnius, is trying to punish the Baltic nation economically, after Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in the Lithuanian capital, its first in Europe in the last 18 years. .

And the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who maintains a great influence within the Liberal Democratic Party in government in Tokyo, pointed out last week that Tokyo would help Taiwan in case of conflict with China.

This Friday’s announcement also comes after months of deterioration in ties between Nicaragua and the United States, and on the same day that the State Department announced sanctions against Néstor Moncada Lau, advisor to Daniel Ortega, after accusing him of customs fraud and corrupt operations to enrich members of the government in Managua.

Taiwan has expressed its disappointment at the abandonment of Nicaragua, and has announced the immediate end of its collaboration projects with the Central American country. Until now, the island was the largest bilateral donor in Nicaragua, a country where it financed 27 projects in the areas of food production, fruit crops, and high-quality pig farming, among others, worth between $ 30 million and $ 50 million. , according to data from the Nicaraguan government cited by Efe.

“We regret that the government of President Ortega has ignored the many years of friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and Nicaragua,” said the Foreign Ministry in Taipei. “As a member of the international community, Taiwan has the right to exchanges and to develop diplomatic relations with other countries,” he adds.

The main Taiwanese opposition party, the nationalist Kuomintang – closer to China than the Progressive Democratic Party of Tsai – has indicated for its part that “we deeply regret that Beijing continually seeks to suppress our international presence and snatch our diplomatic relations. The KMT refuses to accept any action that would harm peace and security in the Straits ”of Formosa.

Washington, for its part, has accused the Ortega government of depriving Nicaragua of a loyal ally, and has assured that Taiwan brings “significant economic and security benefits to the citizens of those countries” with which it maintains diplomatic ties.

