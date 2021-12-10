Tensions between China and Taiwan are the worst in 40 years 6:46

(CNN Spanish) – The Nicaraguan government decided to break relations with Taiwan and will only recognize China, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada announced at a press conference this afternoon.

Moncada said that “the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and stopped having any contact or official relationship,” he said.

Although Taiwan and China have been ruled separately for more than 70 years, Beijing views the democratic island of 24 million people as part of its territory and has frequently declared its goal of “reunification”, even though Taiwan has never been governed by the Chinese Communist Party.

To try to force Taiwan’s hand, Beijing has spent the past 40 years trying to isolate the island by undermining its diplomatic allies with offers of support.

In a statement, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry expressed “pain and regret” over the news and said that it would in turn sever diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, halt bilateral cooperation and evacuate personnel from the country.

“The Ortega presidency ignored the long-term friendship between Taiwanese and Nicaraguan people who shared good and bad. We are very sorry to see that,” he said, referring to the recently re-elected leader of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

“Taiwan, as part of international society, has the right to maintain diplomatic relations with other countries. We will continue to promote ‘strong diplomacy’ to expand our international space for survival, dedicating ourselves to maintaining regional peace and stability, fighting for international status. that we deserve and protecting the interests of this nation and the benefit of the people, “the statement also read.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has steadily increased its influence and global reach. Meanwhile, the most recent US presidents, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have tried to propel Taiwan onto the world stage with massive arms sales and high-profile visits from US officials.

Nicaragua’s announcement leaves just over a dozen countries around the world with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including Honduras and Guatemala.

CNN’s Philip Wang in Atlanta and Matt Rivers in Mexico City contributed to this report.