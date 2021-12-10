Nicaragua breaks relations with Taiwan: “There is only one China in the world”

Admin 1 day ago World Leave a comment 39 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Daniel Ortega

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Daniel Ortega was elected to a fifth term in November in controversial elections, while his main opponents were in prison.

“There is only one China in the world,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister said at a press conference on Thursday.

Through a statement, read by Minister Denis Moncada, the Daniel Ortega government announced its decision to sever its long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan to ensure its loyalty to Beijing.

“The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the entire Chinese territory,” the letter said.

And he adds that Nicaragua “breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and ceases to have any contact or official relationship.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

216 human traffickers arrested in Latin America, reports Interpol

An international operation against the smuggling of immigrants has ended with the arrest of 216 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved