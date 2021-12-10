Nick Cannon’s baby dies of brain cancer

The television presenter Nick cannon announced yesterday that her five-month-old baby Zen has died of brain cancer.

The unfortunate news was made known live through his talk show.

“Today is special for all of you for many reasons, but it will not be easy. I haven’t even shared this with anyone, not even the work team, ”Cannon began. “I had a very tough weekend,” he added.

The singer also explained that they took Zen, their seventh son, to the doctor when he was 2 months after they noticed that his head seemed large.

“He had really interesting breathing and when he was two months old I realized … he had a good size head, I called it Cannon’s head. We didn’t think any of that, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to have his breathing checked. We think it would be a routine process, “he said.

He explained that it was at this point that doctors discovered that fluid was collecting on Zen’s head and that he had a malignant tumor that required brain surgery.

“We were faithful and full of hope for that moment. We went on, he was still playing with his brothers and sisters, I hugged every moment, “he continued.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. He never had an argument, he never got mad. She got excited when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and she’s still the best mom … ”, she continued commenting.

The actor also reported that Zen’s health worsened around Thanksgiving, as “the tumor began to grow much faster.”

Cannon shared that both he and his wife spent “quality time” with Zen over the weekend in California, where he took him to the ocean on Sunday before flying back to New York for his show.

It was there through tears that she said that this weekend was the last time she hugged her son.

“I didn’t know how I was going to handle today, but I really wanted to cry with my family, the people who love you. I didn’t want it to be any kind of show, so it came and went what I thought, I should do, but I was always taught that you go through something, you grow, and you keep pushing, “Cannon said.

“I am here to show that I can fight this, I am sorry, I am vulnerable, I am open. This is a special program dedicated to my beautiful son Zen ”, he excitedly recounted.

Little Zen was born on June 23.