Nicolás Symmes review: Fitbit Charge 5

A few days ago, they called me from a media outlet to ask me about the smartwatch, where the focus was whether or not everyone really needed to wear a smartwatch. The answer was that not only can anyone use them, but rather we should all use them for a connectivity issue, but mainly health and healthy life.

It is that having a device that gives us a large amount of information from our day to day is an obligation in the world in which we live. And it is precisely for this need, that this week I tried the renewed Fitbit Charge 5, which is one of the best-selling bracelets of the brand recently acquired by Google, delivering data as important as the calories burned with thousands of workouts, to important health topics such as managing stress.

If we go to design, we have a color screen (which is one of the great novelties), which is twice as bright as its predecessor, and is protected by glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which improves your stamina. We have a panel with 1.04 inch, with a weight of 15 grams, ideal for those of us who train daily.

I want to rescue that the panel Super AMOLED touch, allows content to be seen clearly both indoors and outdoors, with quite bright and sharp colors.

In this new version, we do not have a physical button, but navigation is done with swipes and touches on the screen (which is usual), and the design is more rounded, reminding me of the model Versa Of the brand. Beyond the arrival of color, we also have an interesting aesthetic change in the entire product.

Another highlight is the lithium polymer battery, which lasts up to 7 days of autonomy with a charge of just two hours. This is a point where Fitbit He has us used to it, and what I have always highlighted from his devices. Here I can tell you that it works perfectly, in my case using it during the day with daily workouts of one hour a day.

And since it is a device mainly developed for physical activity, we have many disciplines incorporated into its measurements, highlighting swimming, where you can submerge it up to 50 meters deep.

We also have an automatic activity recognition mode, which allows you to record movements without having to add the exercise manually. Here, just by starting to walk for a while, the watch vibrates and asks you if you are doing a sporting activity. This point is great for those of us who walk a lot and don’t have time to anticipate it on the clock.

This new version, comes with the Integrated GPS, which will help us a lot to do sports without having to have a cell phone in hand. But beware, you can also choose to use the GPS of your phone, helping the Charge 5 save battery.

The bracelet includes 24/7 heart rate recording, sleep monitor and activity zone function, a measurement system to help you understand your workout. We also have the option of knowing how our stress is thanks to the app EDA scanner, something that will help us to find ways to lower it and live more calmly.

And attentive, that apart from classic sports such as running, jogging or walking, the bracelet can also record other types of sports such as tennis, kickboxing, yoga, martial arts, Pilates, golf, outdoor training or even hiking, something that today is very fashionable for its great benefits.

Without a doubt, to live the full experience, we must have Fitbit Premium, which is a subscription that is included free for 6 months, and that gives us options such as training with more professional routines.

I also recommend lowering the Fitbit app, which is available at Google Play and Apple Store, and where you will be able to review all the data that you can think of from your workouts and life in general. This space, which is the true Matrix, you should take into consideration to carry your day to day focused on your progress.