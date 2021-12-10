Nike accuses Adidas of copying the fabric of its shoes and demands to stop imports into the United States.

The firm alleges that its German rival infringes six of its patents by using Primeknit technology, supposedly similar to Flyknit, which is proprietary to the American company.

Nike asked the United States International Trade Commission to stop imports of a series of Adidas sneakers that it claims, infringe the patents covering their Flyknit technology, a material composed of light, but resistant threads, which are found in the upper part of some of its pieces to hold the foot to the footwear platform.

The US company filed the complaint on Wednesday alleging that its German rival infringes six of its patents by using it in 49 shoe designs the technology called Primeknit, supposedly similar to Flyknit, Reuters reports. According to the company, Adidas introduced Primeknit five months after Nike announced the launch of Flyknit in 2012.

For its part, Adidas noted that the signature I was analyzing the demand to defend yourself against accusations adding that its Primeknit technology “was the result of years of dedicated research.”

Last year, the German company failed in its attempt to nullify two of Nike’s patents in the Court of Appeals for the United States Federal Circuit.