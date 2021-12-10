Nine techniques to add a sense of depth to our photos (whether they are taken with a mobile phone or a camera)

We all know that photography is an art in two dimensions but in which an illusion of reality is simulated that, logically, has three dimensions. But achieve this feeling of three-dimensionality It is not always easy, and sometimes we find that our photos seem flat, lifeless … Of course there are ways to avoid it and to achieve a feeling of depth quite easily. We tell you how.

By the way, if we have included “with your mobile or a camera” in the headline, it is only to make it clear that it is something we can achieve. whatever type of device we use to take the photo. Likewise, although the tips that we are going to give you work especially in landscape photography (which is the main example that we are going to use), most of them are also applicable to many other photographic genres.

Use the vanishing point

Maybe the resource simpler and immediate to make a photo have depth, thanks to perspective, is the well-known “vanishing point”. It is, as you are already imagining, looking for lines in the composition that go towards an imaginary point at the bottom of the image.





The most common example is that of some train tracks whose projection towards the bottom of the photo makes it appear that the sleepers meet at some point in infinity. Something that, naturally, directs the viewer’s gaze towards the background of the photograph.

Enter diagonal lines

Closely related to the above, but without the need for lines to give the impression of having no end, is to use diagonal lines within the composition. These are especially striking if they go from left to right (as in the image below), since that is the instinctive way we have to read an image, so that we guide the eye in a very natural way.





Take care of the foreground

When composing, we must think that we are translating a three-dimensional scene into two; but that does not mean that we should underestimate the different planes that may appear in the image. Thus, in the same way that it is important to take care of the background that appears in our photos, it is also advisable to include a close-up with elements that are of interest.

This technique can give a lot of depth to the image, but care must be taken so that these elements in the foreground are not too protagonists and concentrate all the viewer’s attention, diminishing the importance of the rest of the image’s planes. To do this, as above, we can resort to blurring them.

Blurs the background

Although we can also do the opposite, blur the background of the photograph, to add depth. Both in the previous case (include elements out of focus in the foreground) and in this one, it is tried to give the idea that there is something beyond of the plane that is in focus / out of focus and is at a certain distance.





By the way, if you think that this advice is not very applicable to mobiles that you know that you are wrong because it can be done with smartphones; It is enough to place the main subject as far as possible from the background, put the zoom to the maximum and place ourselves at the minimum distance that allows us to focus on the mobile.

Compare sizes

Everybody knows that the closer an item is, the larger it looks, and the further the smaller. But we also know that a rock is smaller than a whole mountain. But if we approach a rock and bring it to the foreground, it can happen that the rock appears even larger than the mountain in the distance, giving a great sense of depth.





This can be combined with a blur (as in the photo above) or with a short focal length, getting as close as possible to the object in the foreground to make this element even larger and the distant elements smaller.

Look for patterns

The repetition of objects, what we call “patterns” in photography, is a recurring technique that can be used a lot. It has many utilities and one of them is to help create depth in photos if we find repeating elements that recede into the background of an image like the one below.





As can be seen, if we have the same element that is repeated prominently from the foreground to the background, that repetition allows us to obtain rhythm in the image and a powerful sense of depth.

Use frames

Another way to get depth in an image is to frame it within something. It can be through elements searched on purpose or found by chance, but it is something that allows (among other things) direct the viewer’s gaze and, with it, offer a sensation of three-dimensionality.





Take advantage of atmospheric conditions

When it comes to outdoor photography, atmospheric conditions must always be taken into account, but sometimes these are also a simple and powerful way to add depth to images. We talk about the haze, a phenomenon that well used helps to obtain a pleasant effect of layers in the mountains seen from a distance that ends up offering a great sensation of depth.





The haze, which emphasizes the space between the different mountains, and the decreasing contrast that they offer the further away they are, allows a very attractive effect that can be further enhanced by the use of a long focal length.

Use the light to your advantage

Finally, we had to talk about light, of course. The direction and quality of light They allow us to add three-dimensionality to our photographs in a natural and visually very attractive way. Soft sidelighting, for example, emphasizes the plasticity of an item and makes it appear to reach further into the background.

On the other hand, the light allows to reveal contrasts and textures in the surfaces of the elements that appear in the image that can also help to offer the idea that these objects belong to an authentic three-dimensional world.