Ninel Conde shines WITHOUT FILTERS! The actress showed her natural complexion: VIDEO

Vanity is one of the most common situations that can happen to a woman, especially if she is dedicated to work in the artistic medium, since physical presence can be, in many cases, something vital for their professional development. This is something that Ninel Conde He is very clear, therefore throughout his career he has worked hard to perfect his appearance and look impeccable in front of the camera and the public.

But, like any celebrity that boasts of being on social networks, many times when making a selfie or storie usually use filters to improve its appearance. This is something that this time Ninel avoided and, on the contrary, showed herself in a very natural storie, with a clean face and no filters!

Ninel Conde shows off without filters

Contrary to what he usually does to appear on social networks, Ninel Conde decided to show his face in a close up without using any filter that could soften the impact of your image.

Given this, the actress also took the opportunity to presume that at that time a facial treatment, same that helped him perfectly exfoliate your complexion and, incidentally, leave it very natural and smooth.

To add to this, Conde emphasized that his pores were totally closed, This is why her face could be clearly seen with smooth and fine skin, something that at her age is remarkable since she is already in those years where wrinkles and a lack of collagen can be a problem for female beauty.

And he also boasted a little waist

Comor Ninel Conde has never been to keep anything, he took the opportunity to shock his social networks, but this time with his tiny waist as a gift for her fans.

With a message for her followers, Ninel explained why she does the routine you chose to improve that area of ​​your body.

“Something that I never skip in my daily routine is the workout ???? (we have to lower those sweets that we eat, right?) For me, training is very important. It keeps us agile, energetic and healthy … That, I love to share my tips and my routines, so that we are all fit together. So much so … That in a very little time, I will be giving you a surprise that you cannot imagine. “, indicated Ninel Conde.

