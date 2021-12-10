Nubank is valued at $ 52 billion in its New York debut

Reuters.- Shares of digital lender Nubank opened 25% above the offering price on its trading debut on Thursday, raising its market capitalization to nearly $ 52 billion, making it the third most valuable listed company in Brazil.

Sao Paulo-based fintech company, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., It is only behind the companies of the oil company Petrobras and the mining company Vale.

On Wednesday, Nubank had priced its IPO at the upper end of a range that it had previously lowered, due to concerns about the global decline in technology values, to raise nearly $ 2.6 billion.

Demand outstripped supply of shares eight times, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company’s IPO comes in a record year of deals in the United States, with several heavyweights such as Coinbase and Robinhood taking their shares this year.

Nubank said it had made a profit in the first half of 2021 on its Brazilian operations. Founder and CEO David Velez said the company will remain focused on three markets: Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

“Much of the capital that we are raising in this IPO is for Colombia and Mexico. So we will continue to invest in that growth opportunity, ”Velez said in an interview with Reuters.

Become one of the largest credit card issuers in Brazil, Nubank has pioneered products that have led to fierce competition to offer similar services and gain a larger share of the consumer finance market.

The company’s shares opened at $ 11.25 a share, compared to the initial public offering price of $ 9 a share.

