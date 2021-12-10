‘Ochoa does that and they lynch him’; networks explode after Vargas’ error

Mexico City /

The Final Ida had everything, well Leon and Atlas they gave us a Real duel at the Nou Camp where one of the moments that marked the game was the mistake from Camilo Vargas at second goal from La Fiera, where he made a bad reject and awarded the score; in networks they criticized and compared with Guillermo Ochoa.

For a few days Guillermo Ochoa has been the target of criticism after his performances with him America and Mexican National Team, Well, many people call him a ‘drain’ despite his good encounters. Today they have defended him after the error of Camilo Vargas, since many consider that the archer of the Atlas is better than him.

To the minute 78 Meneses threw a powerful shot from outside the area, after they couldn’t find a way to beat their defense.

The ball traveled the entire area, looked like a easy move for Camilo Vargas but the archer Rojinegro rejected with his chest and left the ball dead, leaving Angel Mena in good position to finish and dial 2-2.

Is action from Camilo it was very questioned, because in networks they criticized him and made it clear that Guillermo Ochoa was not the only ‘super goalkeeper’ who made mistakes Thus, everyone was wrong at some point.

“If Ochoa makes this mistake they lynch him”, “But it was not Ochoa who waters it because they would already be crucifying him”, “Not that the only suitcase was Ochoa? How badly Vargas rejected ”, were some of the comments on social networks.

I know unleashed a debate about which goalkeeper was better and who made fewer mistakes, where many left with Camilo Vargas and others favored Guillermo Ochoa.

Networks explode after Camilo Vargas’ error

