Orlegi board complains about treatment in stadium and questions the values ​​promoted by León

Laura Kalb De Irarragorri expressed in social networks her annoyance at the lack of respect against the visiting box

LEÓN – The board of the Atlas complained about the treatment they were given in the Leon Stadium, as they were placed in a box that represents a “risk” to their integrity, since they threw everything at them.

Through social networks, Laura Kalb from Irarragorri, president of the Orlegi Sports social foundation, headed by Alejandro Irarragorri, shared a video of the box that the board of directors of Lion destined for the first leg of the 2021 Apertura Final.

The fans of León did not respect the box of the visiting board. ESPN Digital

“A shame that they treat the visiting board like this, throwing urine from above … and putting us in a box with risk that I do not believe represents any type of” value “of those who promote,” wrote Laura Kalb on her Twitter account.

The video shows the area in which they are located in the stands and showed how there are liquids dripping through the glass that covers the box, a situation that also affected the fans who were in the surrounding seats.

So far, the Lion He has not offered any explanation for this situation nor has he taken a position on the events, which were highly criticized by the athletic followers.

At the game they were present Alejandro Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Sports, José Riestra, Chairman of Atlas, and Álvaro Lebois, technical secretary of the rojinegros, as well as their relatives.