Ortega nationalizes former Taiwanese ambassador and his wife a day after breaking diplomatic relations

Through a Certification, published in La Gaceta this Friday, December 10, the Daniel Ortega regime made official the nationalization of Chin Mu-Wu, former ambassador of the Republic of Taiwan, a country with which Nicaragua broke diplomatic relations the day before. Likewise, in the same publication of the official gazette, the nationalization of the citizen, Chun-Chiao Wu Liu, wife of the diplomat, is also made official.

Among the considerations, the certification indicates that “the citizen Chin Mu-Wu, of Taiwanese nationality, has complied with the requirements and formalities established in the laws to acquire Nicaraguan nationality, taking into account his continuous stay in the national territory for fourteen years years; has contributed to social development,

economic, technological, educational and cultural of the country through his management that he served as a Diplomat representing the Republic of China, Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; strengthening international relations, friendship, complementarity and solidarity between both nations«.

In the case of Ms. Chun-Chiao Wu Liu, the certification of nationalization indicates that “the citizen Chun-Chiao Wu Liu, a Taiwanese national, has complied with the requirements and formalities established in the laws to acquire Nicaraguan nationality, taking into account account that has been continuously and uninterruptedly in the national territory for fourteen years, for contributing together with her husband Chin-Mu Wu to the social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development of the country through his management that he served as a Diplomat representing the Republic of China, Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; Likewise, it has strengthened international relations, in friendship ”.

He finished his career in the foreign service

On recent November 12, Jaime Chin-Mu Wu and his wife received the keys to Managua and were named “distinguished guests” by Ortega mayor Reyna Rueda and Vice Mayor Enrique Armas.

During the tribute, the Taiwanese ambassador, accustomed in recent years to inaugurating projects and appearing in the photos of the propaganda media of the Ortega Murillo dictatorship, said that he was a few days away from finishing, not only his diplomatic mission in the country, but also his service career abroad.

The nationalization of both citizens is made public less than 24 hours after Foreign Minister Denis Moncada announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the Asian island.

24 days ago, on November 16, Moncada awarded the Order of José de Marcoleta, degree of Grand Cross to Chin Mu Wu. The edition of La Gaceta of March 14, 2011, through Presidential Agreement 69-2011, also refers to the granting of the same order to the diplomat, at the end of his term as ambassador.

The diplomat began his diplomatic mission in Nicaragua in 2007, the year that Ortega returned to the presidency of Nicaragua, and he stayed until 2011, according to the official media El 19 Digital. It was in July 2017 that he presented for the second time the style copies of his credentials as Taiwan’s ambassador to Nicaragua.

On November 5, 1990, when democracy returned to Nicaragua at the hands of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the country resumed diplomatic relations with Taiwan until December 9, 2021.

In this way, Ortega put an end to a friendship between Nicaragua and Taiwan that even enshrined it as special and that is why every June 16 he ordered that it be held for which on April 12, 2018 he directed the National Assembly to approve a decree called “Friendship Day between the Republic of Nicaragua and China Taiwan”.

«The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, “Foreign Minister Denis Moncada read the official statement on the diplomatic break with Taiwan this Thursday.

The designated vice president and spokesperson, Rosario Murillo, celebrated the decision on Friday. “He reiterated the historical bond not only of the governments, but of the parties, the FSLN and the Communist Party of China” and added that “China is the great power that is admired throughout the world.”

The signing of the document that resumes diplomatic relations with Mainland China was in charge of Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo and presidential advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation, who from Russia landed in China to sign with him Vice Chancellor of China, Ma Zhaoxu.

The document was signed in Tianjin, and in addition to Ortega Murillo, the delegation is made up of his older brother, Rafael Ortega Murillo, presidential delegate, and Iván Acosta, Minister of Finance and Public Credit, according to information from official media. It is the same delegation that was in Russia a few days ago.