Our missiologist’s favorites to win Miss Universe 2021

On the afternoon of this Friday, December 10, the 80 contestants who aspire to the Miss Universe 2021 crown face their great test in the preliminary competition. They must show that they have everything the organization seeks to be named as the new sovereign.
The beauty queen expert and First Time missiologist, Héctor Joaquín Colón González, has been watching what is happening in Israel, home of the 70th edition of Miss Universe, and tells us who are the 16 favorites to win the crown .
In this list, of course, there is no lack of the representative of Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez, who if she wins, would bring the sixth crown for the Island.
We will know this on Sunday, at 8:00 pm, when the final of the contest is held.
Meanwhile, here are the chosen ones. Is yours?
1. Belgium
Kedist Deltour, 24 years old
2. Brazil
Teresa Santos, 23 years old
3. Colombia
Valeria Ayos, 27 years old
4. India
Harnaaz Sandhu, 21 years old
5. Israel
Noa Cochva, 22 years old
6. Mexico
Debora Hallal, 25 years old
7. Namibia
Chelsi Shikongo, 24 years old
8. Paraguay
Nadia Ferreira, 22 years old
9. Philippines
Beatrice Luigi Gomez, 26 years old
10. Puerto Rico
Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez, 21 years old
11. South Africa
Lalela Mswane, 24 years old
12. Spain
Sarah Loinaz, 23 years old
13. Thailand
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, 22
14. United States
Elle Smith, 23
15. Venezuela
Luiseth Materán, 25 years old
16. Vietnam
Kim Duyen, 26