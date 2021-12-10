Owner burned down his restaurant to collect insurance and avoid bankruptcy in New York

Zef Gjurasha was accused of having intentionally burned his restaurant in Newburgh (NY) to collect insurance because he was in financial difficulties.

The fire dates back to 2017 and now Orange County prosecutors have charged the 59-year-old man and his nephew’s wife, Marina Gjurashaj (37), a resident of Yonkers.

Both were indicted by a grand jury, alleging that they conspired to set fire to the Italian restaurant “Andiamo” because it was in severe financial decline.

Authorities say the owner hired his nephew’s wife to work at the restaurant three weeks before the fire and that she was the one who started the fire.

Now face up 25 years in prison for arson in first grade. They are also accused of conspiracy, insurance fraud, tax fraud and other crimes. They are currently in the Orange County jail without bail, he reported. News12.