Pablo Escobar almost killed Juan Gabriel for stealing a kiss from him; This was the reaction of the Colombian capo

To the Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, it almost cost him his life to have kissed the legendary Colombian drug trafficker, Pablo Escobar, leader of the Medellín Cartel, according to the book Emma and the Other Narco Ladies of the journalist Anabel Hernandez.

To say of the book, Juan Gabriel attended a Guadalajara Cartel party to liven up a party after allegedly being hired by Ernesto Rafael Fonseca Carrillo, alias Don Neto, one of the leaders of that criminal group.

During the party, Juan Gabriel was challenged by one of Pablo Escobar’s companions, to give the boss a kiss on the mouth, in exchange for a million dollars, as it was well known that at that time the drug trafficker was one of the most feared.

“One of Escobar’s companions who had the confidence to play practical jokes on him approached Juan Gabriel and offered him a million dollars if he would kiss the Colombian capo,” the book reads.

“No, you’re going to kill me,” Juan Gabriel answered.

-Does not kill you-

-You won’t give me the money-

-If I give you-.

According to the publication Juan Gabriel accepted and gave Pablo Escobar a kiss.

In view of Juan Gabriel’s kiss, the capo reacted by drawing a pistol with all the intention of shooting the Divo de Juárez.

However, Escobar’s men clarified that it was all a joke but still Juan Gabriel did not finish his presentation and left the place before the boss changed his mind.

