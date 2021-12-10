Paperboy Love Prince, the artist and activist who brings a message of love to his Bushwick neighborhood | Univision 41 New York WXTV

BROOKLYN, NY – Paperboy Love Prince, as he is publicly known, came to light in late 2020 when he ran for mayor of New York City, with a campaign focused on a message of love.
But, Paperboy is also a musician, artist, and activist in Bushwick. At just 28 years old, he has already had a great impact on the local community by distributing food to tackle food insecurity in the area. She uses the pronoun “elle,” and dresses in flashy clothing that may throw off public expectations of how politicians present themselves.
Although he received only 3,964 votes, or 0.4% of the vote in the mayoral primary election this summer, this has not stopped him from continuing to work to instill his agenda and spread his message. When he ran for mayor, his campaign was based on “a utopia plan” that bet on a universal basic income of $ 2,000 a month, health insurance and a home for all, and centers to spread love throughout the city, among other things. . The word love may sound foreign to the world of politics, but Paperboy continues to pronounce it. Today, her message of love is seen in her direct involvement in the Bushwick community where she provides food and resources for the neighborhood.
Paperboy Love Prince Gallery is a community and event center, art gallery, and clothing and accessories store. The center, founded by Paperboy, opened in January this year at 1254 Myrtle Avenue. Every Wednesday is where fruits and vegetables are distributed to 200 or 300 families who have difficulty bringing food to their tables. It is help needed by the community, with one in six Bushwick residents facing food insecurity, according to Bushwick Mutual Aid, a community organization.
This interview was conducted in English and has been edited for clarity.
How did the food distribution start?
I started by offering a few bags of food from my car. I had been doing this job since I was young with my parents. They helped homeless people, and they rescued bread from supermarkets that was going to go bad, but it was still good. I already knew this type of work, and had done it.
Fast forward to today, last year we received tractors full of food, about 24 pallets. It was so much food that it was too much work for one day. Today we only receive 4 pallets instead of 24, but those 4 allow us to serve the core of the community, and not exhaust our volunteers. When we were handing out 24 pallets, we had people from all over the city coming from the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens, Manhattan and Harlem to get food because they knew we had a lot.
But that program is over. Interestingly, it was through an initiative of the Trump administration (United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Program). Some didn’t like that because they didn’t like Trump, but that show helped a lot of people. Biden eliminated the program and that has been an obstacle to food distribution. Now there is less food to distribute than before. I want that program to be reinstated because it helped many people.
The program now is across town. We get a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables: grapes, pineapples, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, apples, oranges, tangerines, many different things that I would not even normally have access to.
Has the need for food aid gone up or down since the pandemic started?
I don’t think the need for food aid has gone down. We have seen some of our biggest tails in recent weeks. Usually the queue goes to the end of the street, but lately the queue has been going around the corner.
Why did you decide to do this job at Bushwick? What do the community and the neighborhood mean to you?
When my grandparents came to Bushwick in the 1960s, they started a church on Chauncey Street, not far from where we are now. They brought the community together and defended the rights of marginalized communities. They instilled this in me through their work, and my mission and passion was to somehow continue their work. That didn’t necessarily mean taking over his church for me, but it did mean founding the community gallery and food distribution program.
I have the story of my family in this neighborhood. I lived in Spain for a few years and when I returned, I realized how much I had missed the art, creativity and vigorous spirit of this community. I thought that he also had something to contribute to this neighborhood.
Where did your grandparents come from before settling in Bushwick?
My grandfather comes from many places, but he is basically from Colombia and Panama. My grandmother is from the southern United States.
As a society we are facing so many obstacles, within these conditions, how do you maintain hope and your message of love?
The bad guys almost never take a day off, and they say, today we are going to be good and we are not going to drop bombs or take advantage of people. The bad guys are always pushing your agenda. It’s the same with lovers, the good guys. We have to be just as consistent and focused as those who are spreading negativity, hatred, those who are opposed to love, to unity. Divisive people preach every day, on CNN, on Fox News.
As someone who wants to spread a message of love, I have to work every day, I have to be on the streets of New York, on social media, in music, fighting against them with a message of love. Martin Luther King had a quote — this is paraphrase — but he basically said that love without power is weak and power without love is aggressive and consuming. I keep that thought close to me. We want our love to be powerful and our power to be loving.
Looking to the future, will you run for public office again?
Yes. I’m going to launch a campaign soon. I hope people are prepared.
Ariana Pérez-Castells is a student and journalist in the Bilingual Journalism Program at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.