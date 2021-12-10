Peláez neither confirms nor denies Antuna-Cordova barter

At a virtual press conference, Ricardo Peláez, Chivas sports director, spoke about the present of the team and the possibilities of barter with America for the players Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, operation that did not deny, but did not recognize either.

“About Antuna and Córdova, we have not said anything, we are doing everything possible to build the best squad possible. We work hard to try to strengthen ourselves, “he said.

The manager’s message was clear, there is no situation that makes it impossible for them to negotiate with the other Liga MX clubs, including America, as the requirement that they ask is a great wish of the footballer in question for put on the red and white shirt.

“Any player who is Mexican, who has potential, who has strengths, who improves us in performance, but above all who wants to come to Chivas; is option “.

ALEXIS AND ANYONE CAN LEAVE

Regarding the losses that the staff could present, Ricardo Peláez He explained that just as the doors open for those who want it, the doors open for those who do not feel comfortable. In the case of Alexis Vega, his contract time was clarified, in addition ruled out the return of José Juan Macías.

“Alexis has a contract until December 2022, yes you can go or not. Anyone can go out, everyone is with that possibility. Macías is on loan for one year to Getafe (from Spain) and they have not notified us of something different, neither the player nor the institution. It’s the only thing I can say, “and he added that they look for at least two new elements in a “very rough market”.

Chivas begins its preseason and tomorrow Friday, December 10, the teamor will travel to Barra de Navidad waiting for the new hires and those selected: Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán and Luis Olivas.