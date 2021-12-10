Pepsi launches free NFT collection and revolutionizes networks

Pepsi joins the non-fungible token (NFT) market with the launch of its first tokenized art collection on December 10.

Pepsi’s entry into the NFT industry revolutionized social networks. Not only because of the size of the company, but also because the tokens can be acquired for free. You will only have to pay the Ethereum gas fees, the network where they will be available, from the MetaMask wallet.

The first to request them will be able to obtain them, although only people from the United States will be able to participate and will have to sign up on a waiting list.

We created the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection for our fans, putting their interests and needs at the forefront by ensuring that NFTs are free and equitably presented as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs. . Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi.

The news even he caught the attention of Meta –ex Facebook– who retweeted “this is going to look great in the metaverse”, to which Pepsi replied “you do know, friend!”. In the thread of the publication, the international beer company Budweiser also left his comment saying “welcome friend”, since for ten days it has also been in the NFT industry, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Pepsi NFT honor music and its founding year

Pepsi created 1,893 non-fungible tokens in tribute to the year the company was founded and the history this brand has had in the music industry. Each one shows a drawing of a microphone and aims to inspire a characteristic feature of each of their drinks. They include the classic, the diet, the wild cherry, zero sugar and crystal.

In the statement, the company said: “Pepsi and music have been intertwined for decades and our Genesis NFT collection pays tribute to our love for pop stars and musical legends as it sets the stage for what is to come in the world of music. NFT at Pepsi. ‘

Pepsi said that while each of its 1,893 NFTs are unique, some are rarer and more special than others. Source: Screenshot / micdrop.pepsi.com

The collection is called “Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT”And was designed together with VaynerNFT, a company dedicated to creating non-fungible tokens. The company clarified that this initiative is just the beginning of many non-fungible token launches and stated that “great things are coming.”

Another internationally recognized company that recently also launched a free NFT collection was McDonald’s. He did it precisely through a sweepstakes on Twitter, one of the most used networks by the cryptocurrency community that follows the non-fungible token market.