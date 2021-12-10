Perfect silhouette: Carmen Villalobos conquered everyone with her spectacular beauty

Carmen Villalobos showed all her happiness on social networks after reaching 18 million followers on Instagram. The 38-year-old Colombian actress and model achieved an impressive number of fans on the camera network based on a range of varied content.

Videos and photos of fashion, dances, behind the scenes of their work and others are some of the themes that Carmen constantly share on Instagram.

A few hours ago, Carmen villalobos He published several photographs on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In it you can see the brunette displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional black and white photo production. The antagonist of ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ wore an elegant and low-cut party dress. In addition, the South American complemented her look with loose hair, large earrings and a delicate make up.

“18 MILLION IN THIS FAMILY Waoooooooo this is my smile today and ALL THANKS TO YOU! Always remember, Being big is not a question of size, but of ATTITUDE Thanks @dimaoskophotography for these beautiful photos while we made the cover of @imagenmiami it was the first part of the extensive text that he chose Villalobos epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Carmen Villalobos

As expected, this post, whose main protagonist is Sebastián Caicedo’s wife, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 208 thousand hearts. In addition, in her publication, the Barranquilla native received thousands of messages of support and affection from her most loyal followers towards her look and her splendid physical figure, from her most loyal followers.