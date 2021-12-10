Photos: Irina Shayk, former Cristiano Ronaldo, sells nice apartment in New York

Irina Shayk was a couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper

The Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has put up a nice apartment for sale in New York City, the property entered the real estate market with a price of $ 8.2 million.

Shayk, ex-partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, bought this property in 2016 when their relationship ended with Portuguese. By that time the supermodel paid $ 6 million, so the new price represents a fairly large increase.

Property has an elegant Great Room / The Grosby Group

This apartment has served Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner as an investment, because in addition to now expecting to receive $ 8.2 million for it, also for several years He had it for rent for $ 20,000 a month.

The property, according to specialized pages, is the only one with two bedrooms plus a terrace in the southern part of New York.

The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances / The Grosby Group

Among the features to be highlighted are the two spacious bedrooms, large floor-to-ceiling windows that they overlook the hudson river, entry gallery, 20 × 22 square foot great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen.

This gourmet kitchen features custom-built shelving with brushed nickel and high-end appliances. The master bedroom has a large closet and a private marble bathroom.

The master bedroom has a large closet and private bath / The Grosby Group

The building also offers several amenities to its owners, among them is a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, indoor lap pool, plunge pool, spa, sauna, steam room, and 40,000-square-foot landscaping.

Renowned personalities such as Ben Stiller and Jon Bon Jovi.

The building offers several amenities to its owners / The Grosby Group

