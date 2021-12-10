Piero Hincapié could be transferred in the 2022 market for more than $ 45 million, according to study | Football | sports

In recent months, with Bayer Leverkusen he has played in 14 games: 9 for the Bundesliga and 5 for the Europa League, scoring a goal in each tournament.

The youth and good treatment of the ball by the Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapié dazzled Bayer Leverkusen, a German club that signed him for the sum of $ 8 million, in mid-August this year, when he stood out at Talleres de Córdoba (Argentina).

Hincapié, 19 years old and born in Esmeraldas, arrived at Talleres after his contribution to the South American U-17 tournament, in which the mini-Tri obtained the place for the World Cup in the category in Brazil (it was eliminated in the eighth of final for Italy). Both competitions were in 2019. The rookie national team won the FIFA Fair Play Award, which honors the team with the best disciplinary record in the competition.

In recent months with the German team he has appeared in fourteen games: nine for the Bundesliga and five for the Europa League, scoring a goal in each tournament. This performance plus the twelve games with the Ecuadorian team (seven for the qualifiers and five for the 2021 Copa América in Brazil) have meant that for the next transfer market, in mid-2022, its price could reach between $ 45 and 67 million, according to CIES Football Observatory.

“Since 2013, CIES has developed a powerful econometric approach to assess the transfer value of professional soccer players on a scientific basis (methodology)”, highlights the observatory on its internet portal.

“This tool presents price ranges for all players in the five major leagues with a sufficient level of experience. The correct price estimates are available through consultancy, ”he adds.

The only teams with the economic power in Europe to pay a high sum for a player are the English (Manchester City and United; Chelsea), Spanish (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid) and Italians (Juventus, Inter and AC Milan ).

If this sale takes place in the future, he would become the most expensive Ecuadorian soccer player in history. The record is held by Antonio Valencia, for whom Manchester United disbursed nearly $ 33 million to Wigan Athletic, according to a May 2009 report published in the Spanish newspaper ACE.

The most expensive of the study are the forwards Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund; Phil Foden of Manchester City; and Vinicius Jr., from Real Madrid; all three with an estimated price of $ 169 million. (D)