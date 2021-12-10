Pinal Dynasty: Michelle Salas shared unpublished PHOTOS of her family

Michelle Salas met again with Sylvia Pasquel and Stephanie SalasA situation that ended up shocking the social networks, but that was not all, since thanks to this beautiful moment, Luis Miguel’s daughter would end up uploading some unpublished photos of the family; among the photos appeared some of the visit to the museum of the Academy.

After that beautiful moment, Michelle would share a series of stories on her social networks, where he showed three photos of his childhood; but not just any photo, since they were well accompanied by other members of the Pinal dynasty.

In the stories you can see the model when she was little next to María Luisa Hidalgo, Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel, Stephanie Salas and Alejandra Guzmán; making it clear that they were a fairly close family.

The pictures

In the first photo you can see Luismi’s daughter between her great-great-grandmother and her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal, Pasquel appeared alongside the golden film actress. The publication was accompanied by an emoji of a face with hearts, this because it remembered a beautiful moment.

For the second photograph you can only see the model with her bottle, next to her is her mother and grandmother, Sylvia Pasquel, where the phrase “exposing the past” appeared, as it was. While in the last postcard he left from the past you can see the aforementioned family members, in addition to Alejandra Guzmán carrying who could be Michelle in her arms.

In addition to filling all his followers with love by showing incredible moments from his past, the model shared with Stephanie Salas a little about her visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where the wide cinematographic trajectory and the actors who have been recognized with the Oscars throughout history are celebrated.

