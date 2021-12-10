Players like Córdova will always be on Tigres’ radar: Culebro

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 10.12.2021 11:40:16





After the rumors about the interest of Tigres in signing Sebastian Cordova, President Mauricio Culebro accepted that he is a player that they find interesting and they have him on the radar, but they have not yet made an offer for the player of America.

“These types of players will always be of interest, not only from Tigres but from various teams. He is a player of National selection, Miguel Herrera he had it, he ran it for a long time and both he and many others will always be on the radar, not only of Tigers, but also from other teams. Is a gamer very interesting, and until now it is that, we have no particular or specific cases. As soon as it exists, of course we will let you know ”, he said.

About Carlos Salcedo, who asked to leave of the Albiazul institution, the leader assured that they are talking with him about his future and that they want both parties to end up satisfied in case the defender has to leave.

“The particular issue of Salcedo, we’re Talking with him, communication is open and we will always seek to make the decision that best suits the institution and also for the players. We are respectful to the players, we take their points of view into account, your interests and communication is the most important thing ”, he added.

Pacho Meza terminated contract with Tigres

Who will not continue in the auriazul entity is Francisco Meza, defender who suffered a cruciate ligament tear of the right knee in July, since finished hiringor in this month of December: “The Meza case, his contract ended, he also has the idea of ​​leaving.”