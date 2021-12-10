Police seized more than 1 ton of cocaine in a house in Urdesa

Police agents dismantled a narco-criminal structure in the Urdesa sector, in Guayaquil, dedicated to transporting and stockpiling cocaine.

Anti-narcotics agents seized more than 1 ton of cocaine in a house located in the Urdesa sector, in the north of Guayaquil, and they dismantled a narco-criminal structure dedicated to the transport and collection of drugs.

According to police investigations, the organization used high-end vehicles, with modifications in its structure, to transport the cocaine to the ports and send it abroad.

During the operation, carried out on December 8, 2021, the uniformed men found 1,183 packets of cocaine hydrochloride, for which they arrested three people and seized a weapon, two cars and USD 4,663 in cash.

In the Port of Guayaquil, Anti-drug agents seized 50 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride hidden in 400 sacks of flour inside a container going to Belgium.

The finding was achieved with the help of the dog ‘Jessy’. The legal representative of the exporting company was detained for investigations. The Police carry out tests on the rest of the flour sacks to determine their possible contamination.

👊🏻HARD ON DRUGS In the Maritime Port of #GYEWe seized 50 kilos of cocaine (500,000 doses), they were hidden in a bag of flour and were destined for Belgium. Can detector: “Jessy” #Investigative Axis#PlanRescateEcuador Details: 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3bY8uzl1uH – Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) December 8, 2021

70% of the drug that leaves Ecuador bound for the United States or Europe does so through ports and seaways.

