Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Friday, December 10 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

The dollar price and the exchange rate average in Mexico is 20.97 pesos today friday december 10. To purchase can be purchased at 20.96 and at sale It is found at 20.98 pesos.

The different markets are waiting for the rise in inflation and are aware of the economic data of the United States.

In the same way, investors will be attentive to the orientation on monetary policy that the United States Federal Reserve, the Bank of Mexico, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank take during the next week.

Dollar exchange rate in Mexican banks on Friday, December 10

Citibanamex buys at 20.32 pesos and sells at 21.50 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.85 pesos and sells at 21.25 pesos.

HSBC México buys at 20.51 pesos and sells at 21.20 pesos.

BBVA buys for 20.31 pesos and sells for 21.21 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.01 pesos and sells at 21.55 pesos.

Price of US currency in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Guatemala: 7.73 quetzals

Honduras: 24.16 lempiras

El Salvador: 8.75 Colones

Nicaragua: 35.22 gold cordobas

Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated in November to its highest level in two decades: it exceeded the official target and reinforces expectations that the central bank would raise the benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive time.