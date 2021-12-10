Prospects, Yankees vs. Red Sox: Mayer or Volpe?

Volpe, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft, was recognized by MLB Pipeline as the Top Prospect Hitter of 2021 in his first full season as a professional. after reaching an offensive line of .294 / .423 / .604 with 27 homers and 33 stolen in 109 games. Additionally, he led the Minor Leagues in runs (113) and OPS (1,027) and was second in extra-base hits (68).