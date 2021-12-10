Prospects, Yankees vs. Red Sox: Mayer or Volpe?

Comparing a Red Sox prospect, Marcelo Mayer, to one of the Yankees, Anthony Volpe, is guaranteed to anger at least one passionate group of fans. Even if there is no wrong answer, especially considering that both shortstops are near the top of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list.
Volpe, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 Draft, was recognized by MLB Pipeline as the Top Prospect Hitter of 2021 in his first full season as a professional. after reaching an offensive line of .294 / .423 / .604 with 27 homers and 33 stolen in 109 games. Additionally, he led the Minor Leagues in runs (113) and OPS (1,027) and was second in extra-base hits (68).
For his part, Mayer, facing the 2021 Draft, was designated by MLB Pipeline as the best prospect available for having the best bat and the best defense. Despite his excellent abilities, he was surprisingly the fourth overall pick in the draft.
Mayer and Volpe could end up with similar skills at the plate. However, Mayer would have the advantage, because he has a more advanced bat at the same stage in his career and is projected to be better at defense with a stronger arm at shortstop.