Puss in Boots from ‘Shrek’ exists: meet Don Pisco!

The furry New Yorker is just like the feline played by Antonio Banderas in the DreamWorks Pictures play.

The Puss in Boots who captivated everyone with the infinite tenderness of his piercing gaze since he first appeared in the movie ‘Shrek 2’, has a real-life double. He has the same big eyes that fall in love with, with equally dilated pupils and green iris, and he even has a hint of the Hispanic: the name.

His name is Pisco and he is a beautiful cat with orange tones that resides in New York. His resemblance to the mythical character voiced by Antonio Banderas is due in large part to the peculiarities of his race: he is a British short-haired golden or, in other words, “a little fireball”, as he defines himself himself on his personal Instagram account, where he has 626,000 followers.

Pisco is an active user of social media and apparently likes to pose for photo shoots. In addition to Instagram, he has also won over tens of thousands of TikTok users. Before, the feline was a ‘youtuber’, but he chose to give up sharing fame with his hairiest video companion, called Mojito la Miau.

In fact, Pisco is part of a whole ‘mini bar’, since it lives together with the cat Mojito and the Bourbon dog.

