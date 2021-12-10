reasons why it is not convenient to always leave it removed

When buying wireless or conventional speakers we look at their technical specifications, in the sound quality that they offer us and of course also in aesthetics, in their external appearance with those sometimes striking shapes and colors that attract our attention.

One of the aspects that are usually most striking in many models are the front racks, some elements formed by a wooden or plastic structure covered with fabric and which are in charge of hide and protect speaker drivers.

There are manufacturers that do not allow these racks to be removed in any way, especially in smart speakers and compact self-powered models, but the usual thing is that we are given the option of removing them to expose the woofers and tweeters in all its glory, something that audiophiles tend to appreciate.





Is it advisable to remove this type of cloth protector from our speakers, does it affect the sound quality, they have some mission beyond aesthetics?

How Racks Affect Sound Quality

The main reason used by many users to remove this type of speaker frame when listening to music is that interfere with sound quality, degrading it even very slightly, especially at high frequencies.

This is completely true, since although the fabric is one of the so-called “acoustically transparent”, will always have an impact in the propagation of the sound waves that pass through it, and mainly in those coming from the tweeter. Therefore, the result of placing a fabric in front of a speaker driver is that the resulting sound is more “muffled” or less bright as the intensity of the high frequencies is reduced.





However, manufacturers are very well aware of this problem and therefore opt in the first place for fabrics that are as “transparent” as possible, for placing the tweeter outside the frame or simply for modify the speaker frequency filter so that the final result is not affected.

However, some people prefer to remove the frame to get some extra decibel of its treble section, something that on the other hand can be achieved with equalization in a simple way so as not to lose the rest of the properties of these elements.

Also, as we go down in frequency and through the mid and bass section, the impact of these fabrics on the sound is inaudible to most mortals. However, we can always remove the frame when we go to listen to music and put it back once we’ve finished. Very good, but what if we always leave it removed?

How Racks Help Keep Your Speakers In Shape

Beyond these small changes in frequency response, most of the time unnoticeable by the average user, racks and fabrics help us maintain the physical shape of our speakers. How?

First of all protect them from dust and dirt that can accumulate over time from the room and from outside, especially if we usually spend long periods with the windows open, we have pets, fireplace heating, etc.





Too protect from friction, scratches and bumps Accidents that you can hit the speaker without realizing when passing by, of mistakes when cleaning the dust from the speaker if we put too much pressure on the driver membranes, especially on those of the very delicate tweeters with foil plates. aluminum or the like.

But in addition, the racks and front fabrics avoid the degradation caused by sunlight, both in the body of the acoustic box and in the membranes of the loudspeakers.





It may seem insignificant, but if we have the speakers located in a bright room with light coming from one or more windows, in the long run this light can reduce the lifespan of drivers.

This effect is more pronounced in computers with drivers that rely on the use of membranes made of delicate materials such as paper or conglomerates with a high percentage of pulp.

In addition, it can also affect the good condition of the woofer suspensions or if the light falls very directly on the loudspeaker because for example we have it placed next to a window, it can even be cause cracks in the wood whereby air pressure is lost or simply damage the paint.